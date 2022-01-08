NEET PG 2021: MCC to soon begin counselling process; 5 important points to remember 

NEET PG 2021 counselling: The Supreme Court of India, on January 7, 2022 pronounced its final verdict on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate and Postgraduate (NEET-UG and PG) admissions 2021, The Apex court upheld the 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for 2021-22.

The National Board of Medical Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had declared the NEET PG 2021 result on September 28, 2021. The counselling process was supposed to begin in October 2021 but was delayed due to stay imposed by the SC. A fresh counselling schedule will soon be released by the MCC, as per the latest update.

Since the counselling procedure for NEET PG 2021 is expected to begin soon, here are a few things that candidates should remember:

– Eligibility Criteria: Candidates in possession of MBBS degree or Provisional MBBS Pass Certificate and possess permanent or provisional registration certificate of MBBS qualification and have completed one year of internship or are likely to complete the internship on or before June 30, 2021, may apply for NEET-PG 2021 and are eligible to apply.

Any candidate found ineligible at any stage of NEET-PG 2021 will not be permitted to appear in the examination and/or counselling.

– Registration with the NMC/ the erstwhile Medical Council of India or State Medical Council is necessary and its documentary proof should be furnished by the candidates on the day of examination and at the time of counselling/admission.

– Only those candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling for All India 50 per cent quota seats for 2021 admission session who fulfil the eligibility criteria provided by designated counselling authority for All India 50 per cent Quota seats.

– Candidates are advised to maintain consistency in their details. Details provided on the NBE NEET-PG 2021 registration form like mobile number, Email ID, the same details should be entered to register for counselling.

– A candidate may qualify NEET-PG 2021 as per criteria, but may not be in the list of candidates eligible for counselling for All India 50 per cent quota seats based on eligibility criteria provided by designated counselling authority. Such a candidate is however eligible to be considered for counselling for state quota seats in accordance with applicable regulations, qualifying criteria, applicable guidelines and state reservation policies.