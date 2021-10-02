NEET PG 2021: Know state admission process and cut-off

NEET PG 2021 counselling consists of All India as well as state counselling. The respective state counselling of NEET PG 2021 is held for 85% seats in government colleges and 100% seats in private colleges of the state. Counselling is separate for each state and so is the admission process.

To participate in the NEET PG state counselling, candidates need to fulfil the specified eligibility given by the respective state counselling authorities. This will be released by the state counselling authorities shortly on their respective websites.

NEET PG 2021 state counselling – Key points

— The process for the NEET PG counselling for each state is separate and different.

— Each state has its own counselling authority that is responsible for the conduct of the counselling process.

— Eligibility criteria will also differ from state to state.

— The cutoff for the state quota seats will also vary from state to state as well as for the specialization chosen.

— Candidates must check the state NEET counselling process and eligibility before applying for the same.

General eligibility criteria for NEET PG counselling:

— Candidates must have qualified in NEET PG 2021.

— They must have completed or should be appearing in the final year of MBBS/BDS degree from a recognised university/college in the respective state where they are applying for a PG seat.

NEET PG 2021 cutoff for the state quota seats will be released after each round of seat allotment. Candidates can however check the previous year’s cutoff to estimate their admission chances. NEET PG cutoff 2020 for the top medical colleges (state wise) has been provided in the table below.

NEET PG 2020 Cutoff (state quota) for the top medical colleges

College Name State Specialization Last year’s cutoff all India rank (General category) Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak Haryana MD Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy 428 Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, Bangalore Karnataka MD Radiodiagnosis 330 Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata West Bengal MD Radiodiagnosis 2648 Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College, Raipur Chhattisgarh MD Radiodiagnosis 4810 Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak Haryana MS Orthopaedics 3622

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2021 result on September 28. While the scores have been released by NBE, the NEET PG merit list is yet to be released and is expected soon.