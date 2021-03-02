How changes in NEET PG 2021 exam pattern will affect students

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be held on April 18. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

– Written by Gaurav Tyagi

NEET PG 2021: The National Board of Examination (NBE) has introduced major changes in the NEET PG exam this time. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation is held for admission to various MD (Doctor of Medicine)/MS (Master in Surgery) and PG diploma courses. The exam is scheduled to be held on April 18 and the application process will be closed on March 15. The candidates can apply at natboard.edu.in.

Due to the change in the exam pattern of NEET PG, aspirants are under pressure as the paper might be lengthy in comparison to the previous years’ papers. Even the syllabus is not yet disseminated and decided which is also creating confusion among aspirants.

Major changes in NEET PG 2021

Application fee – There is a hike in the examination fee for all the categories as per the official information brochure. The fee for general category candidate is increased from Rs 3,750 to Rs 5,015 (including GST). For SC/ST and PWD candidates’ fee has been increased from Rs 2,750 to Rs 3,835 (including GST).

Exam centres – The total number of NEET PG 2021 exam centres has been increased to 255 from 165.

Exam pattern – The marks obtained and the total number of questions has been reduced this time (200 MCQ). The total marks obtained also reduced from a total of 1200 to 800.

Exam timings – The timing for NEET PG 2021 has been changed, as per the official notification. This time the NEET PG 2021 exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Previously, it was conducted from 3:30 pm to 7 pm.

Tie-breaking parameters – As per the NBA, if two or more candidates obtaining the same score in the NEET PG 2021 exam, the merit position of candidates will be decided by four tie-breaking criteria factors. Earlier, these candidates were judged on the basis of eight such factors which have been reduced to four. This will be based on the number of more correct responses, number of less negative responses, older candidate and higher aggregate marks (in percentage).

Preparation tips for aspirants

– There are a lot of chances that more clinical questions will be asked. Hence, they should have good command on the clinical part

– Refer to good study material and past 12 years question papers of AIPG, JIPMER and PGIMER

– Attempt previous year papers and study topics, based on questions asked in the paper

– Try to practice a combination of questions with different clinical and non-clinical subjects

– Try to focus on image-based, GIFS and video-based questions

– Concentrate more on Pedia, Obgy, Medicine and general surgery as they will cover most part of the clinical questions

– Image-based questions from Radio, ENT, Optha and other clinical branches can be there

– Set your one-time frame daily from 2 pm to 5:30 pm for regularity and rapid revision work as it will create efficiency during the exam day

– Don’t study any new topic or concept just concentrate on high scoring topics and subjects

– There are chances of one-liner questions from the first and second prop

– The author is the founder of Career Xpert.