NEET PG 2021: Here’s check rank predictor, marking scheme

NEET PG exam was held on September 11 where over 1.5 lakh candidates appeared. Before the result is released, here is the rank predictor which is an easy-to-use tool for medicos to get an idea of their expected rank in the exam. NEET PG rank predictor 2021 helps predict the All India Rank (AIR) obtained in the exam using the expected NEET PG scores. This helps candidates to plan better for their PG medical admissions.

Recommended: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

The NEET PG Predictor uses the previous years’ cutoff trends and analysis to predict the ranks. It categorizes the ranks according to the category of the student, gender and other such relevant factors. It must be noted that it is a predictive tool and generates the results based on the user inputs only.

How to use the NEET PG predictor?

The first step is to sign up. Registered candidates only need to login to use the tool. Candidates have to follow these simple steps to predict their probable ranks:

— Enter the expected NEET PG scores and registration number (optional)

— Click on ‘Predict my Rank’

— NEET PG predicted rank will be displayed

With the help of the predicted rank, candidates can know their chances of admission to the postgraduate medical course.

How to calculate NEET PG scores?

Candidates should know the official marking scheme to calculate their expected marks in the exam. NEET PG 2021 marking scheme is as follows:

Response Marks Correct Answer 4 Incorrect Answer -1 Unanswered 0

NEET PG exam is the eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses. Admission to around 12,690 Master of Surgery (MS), 24,306 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 922 PG Diploma seats will be through NEET PG scores.