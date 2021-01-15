NEET-PG 2021 exam date announced

NEET-PG exam 2021: The date of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG exam has been announced. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct NEET-PG 2021 on April 18 on a computer-based platform at various centres across the country.

According to NBE, “All students completing their internship on or before June 30 may only apply for NEET-PG 2021 on fulfilment of eligibility criteria.” Earlier, NEET-PG exams were scheduled to be held on January 10. The paper pattern includes a total of 300 objective type questions for which each candidate will be allotted three hours and 30 minutes.

Around 1.48 lakh candidates participated in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 for admissions to post-graduate medical courses in colleges across the country. The test was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE), across 165 cities.

NEET is held for admission to Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) courses offered in government, private, deemed and central universities. For any query, the aspirants can contact NBE at 011-45593000 or write at its communication web portal- natboard.edu.in.