NEET PG 2021 exam date announced

The Centre today announced the new exam dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for postgraduate courses. According to the official announcement, the NEET PG 2021 will now take place on September 11. Previously, the examination was to be held in January, but was postponed to April and then to August.

The NEET-PG 2021 is the eligibility-cum-ranking examination for admission to various MD/MS/PG Diploma courses for the academic year 2021. The examination saw almost 2 lakh registrations this year.

We have decided to conduct #NEET Postgraduate exam on 11th September, 2021. My best wishes to young medical aspirants! — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) July 13, 2021

Amidst the postponement of NEET PG, the Centre announced that medical interns who were waiting to take the examination would be deployed in Covid management duties, in a bid to reduce the strain on healthcare workers and address the issue of availability of sufficient medical personnel. The Centre had also announced that final year MBBS students would be utilized in teleconsultation and for monitoring mild Covid cases under the supervision of their faculty.

This delay in examinations implies the loss of almost an entire year for postgraduate doctors to enter and serve in the medical workforce. Candidates may visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/ for information about admit card issuance, eligibility for examination, centre for examination and other relevant updates.

Meanwhile, the NTA has opened the registration window for registration to NEET UG 2021 exam. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the new exam dates for NEET-UG 2021 exam. As per the latest announcement, the exam will be held on September 12. NEET aspirants will be able to register for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in from 5 pm on July 13.