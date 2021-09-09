NEET PG 2021 cut-off, check here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG cut-off that needs to be secured by the candidates to qualify for the entrance exam. NEET PG Cutoff is the minimum percentile to be secured and varies category-wise. NEET PG qualifying percentile for general category is 50th and for SC/ST/OBC it is 40th percentile.

Recommended:: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

The qualifying NEET PG 2021 cut-off marks will be declared along with the result. NEET PG cut-off scores for the general category in 2020 was 366 and for SC/ST/OBC it was 319. Candidates who score equal to and above this qualifying cut-off will be eligible to apply for admissions.

NEET PG 2021 cut-off is arrived at after consideration of several factors like:

— Total number of candidates appearing for the exam

— Difficulty level of the exam

— Number of seats available

— Previous years’ cutoff trends

Types of cut-off

Candidates need to consider two types of cut-offs: qualifying cutoff and admission cutoff. While the qualifying cutoff needs to be secured to qualify for the exam, the admission cut-off is the last rank and the corresponding score at which admission is granted into any college and course. This varies from institute to institute and the specialization opted for.

Admissions to the most popular and preferred medical institutes come at high cut-offs. The same applies to the most popular specialisations.

NEET PG 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on September 11, 2021. The exam will be held at 255 exam centres in India.