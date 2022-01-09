NEET-PG 2021 counselling to begin on January 12: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the NEET-PG 2021 counselling schedule on Sunday. The counselling process will begin on January 12.

“NEET-PG counselling is being started by MCC from January 12, 2022, following the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, as assured by the Ministry of Health to the resident doctors,” Mandaviya tweeted.

The tweet added, “This will give more strength to the country in the fight against Corona. My best wishes to all the candidates.”

रेसीडेंट डॉक्टरस को स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा दिए आश्वासन अनुसार, माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के आदेश के बाद MCC द्वारा NEET-PG काउन्सलिंग 12 जनवरी 2022 से शुरू की जा रही है। इससे कोरोना से लड़ाई में देश को और मज़बूती मिलेगी। सभी उम्मीदवारों को मेरी शुभकामनाएं। — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 9, 2022

The National Board of Medical Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had declared the NEET PG 2021 result on September 28, 2021. The counselling process was supposed to begin in October 2021 but was delayed due to the stay imposed by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court of India, on January 7, 2022, pronounced its final verdict on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate and Postgraduate (NEET-UG and PG) admissions 2021. The Apex court upheld the 27 per cent quota for OBCs and 10 per cent for the economically weaker sections (EWS) for 2021-22.