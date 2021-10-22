NEET-PG 2021 counselling schedule released

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET PG counselling schedule on the official website mcc.nic.in. As per the NEET PG counselling schedule, the registration for round one will begin from October 25, 2021, in online mode. While the NEET PG 2021 counselling result for the first round will be announced on November 3.



MCC will conduct the NEET-PG 2021 counselling for admission to 50 per cent All India Quota seats of all states except J&K, seats of central/deemed universities, ESIC/AFMS institutes.

NEET PG counselling schedule 2021

Events Round 1 Round 2 Registration/Payment October 25 to October 29 November 15 to November 19 Choice Filling/ Locking October 26 to October 29 November 16 to November 19 Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Institutes October 30 to October 31 November 20 to November 21 Processing of Seat Allotment November 1 to November 2. November 22 to November 23 Result November 3 November 24 Reporting November 4 to November 10 November 25 to December 02

NEET PG 2021 Counselling Process

Candidates can check the step by step counselling process below:

— Counselling Registration

— Payment of registration fee

— Choice filling and locking

— Declaration of seat allotment result

— Reporting to the allotted college

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2021 exam which was conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) are eligible to participate in the counselling process. Through NEET PG 2021 counselling, Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), PG Diploma and DNB CET seats will be filled. NEET PG seat allotment 2021 is done on the basis of preferences of colleges as well as specialties, seats available, NEET PG merit rank, reservation criteria and other factors.