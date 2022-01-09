NEET PG 2021 Counselling: NBE releases merit list for 50% AIQ; check how to download

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the merit list for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2021 at the official website, natboard.edu.in.

NBE released ‘Result Cum Score Card for NEET- PG 2021-All India 50 per cent Quota Seats’ on the official website.

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: How to download the merit list-

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website at natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘Result Cum Score Card for NEET- PG 2021-All India 50% Quota Seats’

Step 3: The notice will open in a new tab.

Step 4: Click on ‘Click here for result’ in the notice

Step 5: The results PDF will open in a new tab

Step 6: Check the roll number in the merit list and verify the details. Save the PDF for future reference and use.

Now, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the counselling for NEET PG 2021 at mcc.nic.in. The schedule will soon be published on the official website. There will be four rounds of counselling: round 1, 2, op-up round and stray vacancy round in the end for vacant seats.

NBE also announced that the candidates “who have studied/passed MBBS from Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50% quota seats for 2021 admission session. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in erstwhile state Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.”