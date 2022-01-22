NEET-PG 2021 Counselling: MCC to release round 1 seat allotment result today

NEET- PG 2021 counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the result of the first round of NEET- PG 2021 counselling today. Candidates who participated in the round 1 of counselling process can check their result at – mcc.nic.in

The ​​NEET PG 2021 seat allotment result list will mention the candidate’s roll number, allotted category, allotted colleges and All India Rank (AIR). Candidates who will be allotted the colleges and categories will then have to report to the respective college to secure admission.

The process of reporting at allotted colleges or universities will take place between January 23 and 28, 2022. Document verification and payment of tuition fee will have to be done by the candidates to ensure admission to the allotted college for NEET-PG 2021.

Keeping in view, the prevailing adverse situation of Covid-19 pandemic, MCC/MoHFW has decided to allow candidates of PG Counselling 2021 for hybrid mode of reporting i.e candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC in PG Counselling 2021 can report in both online/ offline mode at the allotted college.

Candidates who are opting for online reporting can join the allotted college by sending a confirmatory email regarding acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents as mentioned in information bulletin.

Candidates should note that all admissions made online will be deemed provisional, and will be considered final only on verification of documents at the time of Physical Joining and medical fitness at the college.