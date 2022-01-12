NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC begins registration process for round 1

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started NEET PG 2021 counselling process today on its official website. While registrations are from January 12, choice filling/ locking facility will be allowed from January 13. The last date to register is January 17, 2022. Admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses are through NEET PG counselling.

All India counselling will be held in four rounds – round 1 and 2 followed by a mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling

Step 1: Open the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link given

Step 3: Enter the required personal details such as name, roll number, date of birth, NEET PG 2021 application form number, etc.

Step 4: NEET PG login credentials will be created

Step 5: Use the credentials generated to login and fill the application form

Registration fee for NEET PG Counselling

Candidates must pay both a Non-Refundable Registration fee and a refundable security deposit during registration. Details are given below.

Non-refundable registration fee



Category Fee UR/EWS candidates Rs. 1000/- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Rs. 500/- Deemed University candidates Rs. 5000/-

Refundable security deposit

Category Fee UR/EWS candidates Rs. 25,000/- SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Rs. 10,000/- Deemed University candidates Rs 2,00,000/-

Around 9,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1,979 PG Diploma, and 1,338 DNB CET seats will be allotted through NEET PG 2021 Counselling.