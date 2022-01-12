scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC begins registration process for round 1

The last date to register is January 17, 2022. Admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses are through NEET PG counselling.

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi I |
Updated: January 12, 2022 3:10:52 pm
neet pg 2021, neet pg 2021 counsellingAround 9,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1,979 PG Diploma, and 1,338 DNB CET seats will be allotted through NEET PG 2021 Counselling. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started NEET PG 2021 counselling process today on its official website. While registrations are from January 12, choice filling/ locking facility will be allowed from January 13. The last date to register is January 17, 2022. Admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses are through NEET PG counselling.

All India counselling will be held in four rounds – round 1 and 2 followed by a mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

Steps to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling

Step 1: Open the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link given



Step 3: Enter the required personal details such as name,  roll number, date of birth, NEET PG 2021 application form number, etc.

Step 4: NEET PG login credentials will be created

Step 5: Use the credentials generated to login and fill the application form

Registration fee for NEET PG Counselling

Candidates must pay both a Non-Refundable Registration fee and a refundable security deposit during registration. Details are given below. 

Non-refundable registration fee

Category Fee
UR/EWS candidates Rs. 1000/-
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Rs. 500/- 
Deemed University candidates Rs. 5000/-

Refundable security deposit 

Category Fee
UR/EWS candidates Rs. 25,000/-
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD Rs. 10,000/-
Deemed University candidates Rs 2,00,000/-

Around 9,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1,979 PG Diploma, and 1,338 DNB CET seats will be allotted through NEET PG 2021 Counselling. 

