NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC begins registration process for round 1

Updated: January 12, 2022 3:10:52 pm
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started NEET PG 2021 counselling process today on its official website. While registrations are from January 12, choice filling/ locking facility will be allowed from January 13. The last date to register is January 17, 2022. Admissions to MD/ MS/ Diploma/ PG DNB courses are through NEET PG counselling.
All India counselling will be held in four rounds – round 1 and 2 followed by a mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.
Steps to register for NEET PG 2021 Counselling
Step 1: Open the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the registration link given
Step 3: Enter the required personal details such as name, roll number, date of birth, NEET PG 2021 application form number, etc.
Step 4: NEET PG login credentials will be created
Step 5: Use the credentials generated to login and fill the application form
Registration fee for NEET PG Counselling
Candidates must pay both a Non-Refundable Registration fee and a refundable security deposit during registration. Details are given below.
Non-refundable registration fee
|Category
|Fee
|UR/EWS candidates
|Rs. 1000/-
|SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
|Rs. 500/-
|Deemed University candidates
|Rs. 5000/-
Refundable security deposit
|Category
|Fee
|UR/EWS candidates
|Rs. 25,000/-
|SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD
|Rs. 10,000/-
|Deemed University candidates
|Rs 2,00,000/-
Around 9,953 MD, 10,821 MS, 1,979 PG Diploma, and 1,338 DNB CET seats will be allotted through NEET PG 2021 Counselling.
