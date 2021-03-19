NEET PG 2021 application form correction window to open today

The official website for the NEET PG 2021 is nb.edu.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

NEET PG 2021: The application form correction window for the National Eligibility Entrance Test is opened today. Candidates who have registered for NEET PG 2021 and have paid the application fee can edit the details in their application form till March 21.

The registered applicants who are interested to make any change in the application form, can visit the official website at nbe.edu.in and log in with the required credentials to make further corrections to the form.

Candidates can only edit details such as date of birth, category, gender, physical disability status, EWS status. The registration process was started on February 23 and it continued till March 15. NBE will open the final edit window to rectify incorrect images from April 2 to April 4, 2021. Applicants can edit their photographs, thumb impressions, and signature, if required.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will take place on April 18, 2021, and the admit card will be issued from April 12. The announcement of results on NEET PG 2021 will likely take place on May 31.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held in CBT mode. It will consist of 200 multiple choices questions in English. Candidates will be allotted 3 hours and 30 minutes to solve all the questions. For every correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and 1 mark will be deducted for every negative answer.