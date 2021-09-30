All you need to know about NEET-PG 2021 all India quota admission process and cut off

The Directorate General of Health Services, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is the counselling authority for NEET PG 2021. Admission to postgraduate medical, dental and diploma (MD/ MS/ Diploma/ MDS) seats at the All India level will be under the aegis of MCC. Know the details of the seats, admission process and the cut-off for NEET PG 2021. MCC is expected to release the NEET PG counselling schedule shortly.

Recommended: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselling as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

All India NEET PG counselling will be for the following seats:

50 per cent seats in government colleges of all states except J&K

100 per cent seats of central universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/ central institutes) inclusive of all India quota seats + institutional quota seats.

100 per cent seats of deemed universities.

50 per cent PG seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation (for wards of ESIC insured persons).

All PG seats of armed forces medical services institutions (only registration part).

50 per cent all India quota seats and 50 per cent seats of I.P University in VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, ABVIMS & RML Hospital and ESIC Institute, PGIMSR, Basaidarapur.

All India NEET PG 2021 counselling process

There will be two rounds and the steps to apply are as follows:

Round 1

Registration- Candidates will have to register and enter the personal, academic and other details as required.

Payment of fee: Registration fee (non-refundable) and security deposit (refundable) must be paid.

Choice filling and locking: In this step, candidates have to fill the colleges and courses in the order of preferences. Candidates are advised to save else the system saves the last filled choices.

Seat allotment: Candidates must log in to check the seat allotted to them and confirm the seat before reporting to the allotted college.

Round 2

MCC will allow fresh registrations for round-2. Candidates who registered for round-1 but did not get any seat allotted need not register again. All candidates must fill fresh choices in the second round. The choices filled in round-1 will be considered null and void. The process of allotment is the same as round 1. After completion of the second round, the All India round will be closed. Admissions to the vacant seats in deemed/ central universities and ESIC will be through a separate mop-up round.

NEET PG 2021 Cut-off

The last rank at which admissions close is the cut-off. The NEET cut-off 2021 will be available after the completion of the allotments. Candidates can in the meantime refer to the last year’s cut-off for the top medical colleges to get an idea while applying.

NEET PG 2020 cut-off for top colleges

College Name Specialization Cut-off Rank for All India Quota seats

(General category) Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi MD General Medicine 13 Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai MD General Medicine 24 Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi MD Radiodiagnosis 42 Government Medical College, Kozhikode MD Radiodiagnosis 52 Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, New Delhi MD General Medicine 61

NBE declared the NEET PG result on September 28. The merit list is expected to be announced soon which will mention the rank obtained by the candidates in the exam.