NEET PG 2021 admit card: When and where to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon release the NEET PG 2021 admit card. These will be fresh admit cards for the exam, which is due to be held on September 11, 2021. Candidates can download it from the official website, i.e. nbe.edu.in. No admit card will be issued via e-mail, post, or any other medium.

How to download NEET PG 2021 admit card

To download the admit card, NEET PG 2021 aspirants simply need to follow the instructions given below.

Step 1 – Go to nbe.edu.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage, under the ‘Link’ section look for ‘Applicant Login’.

Step 3 – On clicking ‘Applicant Login’, a new portal appears on the screen. Access it by entering ‘user id’ and ‘password’.

Step 4 – Lastly, download the admit card from the dashboard.

NBE will not issue admit cards for those candidates who were declared ineligible before the conduct of the exam. Information regarding the issuance of the admit card on the NEET PG 2021 login has been sent to the candidates via SMS / email as well.

After taking the printout of the NEET PG 2021 admit card, candidates have to fix the latest passport size photograph on the provided space. The photo should be of 35×45 mm size and must not be larger than the box printed on the admit card. Also, the 75 per cent area of the photo should be covered with the face and the head of the candidate. The photo should be clear with a light background. Glare, reflection, red-eye, caps, shadow, etc should be avoided.

NEET PG admit card 2021 is an important document. It consists of important details of the candidates and the examination like exam date, timings, address of the exam centre, etc. All the candidates must bring the hard copy of the admit card along with the photocopy of permanent/provisional SMC/MCI registration, to be retained by the test centre, and any of the following photo id proof such as Aadhar card (with the photograph), PAN card, driving license, passport.

Candidates should note that their name on the photo identification must match the name given on the admit card. However, if the name has been changed, then the candidates must show the relevant document to substantiate the claim for a change in name.

Besides the exam-related documents, candidates are also permitted to carry certain items like a face mask, gloves, personal transparent water bottles, and hand sanitizer. During the exam, candidates are expected to follow COVID guidelines and instructions given on the admit card.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate – NEET PG every year at the national level. Reportedly, this year, a total of 1,74,886 candidates have registered to appear for the NEET PG entrance examination. The exam is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission in postgraduate Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and diploma courses, in government or private medical colleges in the country. The exam is conducted by NBE, whereas, the counselling and seat allotment is conducted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Initially, the exam was scheduled to be held on April 18, 2021. NBE also released the admit card on April 13, 2021. However, the exam was postponed and the earlier released admit cards were termed invalid.