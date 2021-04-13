NEET PG 2021 admit card to release tomorrow

Candidates can download the admit card online from websites nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations will release the NEET PG 2021 admit card on April 14 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card online from websites — nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. There has been some delay in releasing the admit card due to technical issues, as mentioned in the official notification.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be conducted on April 18. Candidates will get notification about the admit card release through SMS on their registered phone number or emails on registered mail ids.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG 2021 admit link.

Step 3: Log in using the necessary credentials.

Step 4: Click on ‘hall ticket’

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference

Candidates must carry admit card on the day of the examination to appear for the exam.

Read | Medical students await return to foreign varsities, grapple with poor quality online classes, face fee hike

The tentative date for the declaration of NEET PG 2021 is May 31, as per the released timeline.