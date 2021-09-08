NEET PG 2021 admit card released: Here’s how to download

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the NEET PG 2021 admit card. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the official website nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in. To download the admit card, candidates should enter their user ID and password from the official website. Candidates should carefully verify the details mentioned in the admit card.

: [Check your Admission Chances for MD/MS/Diploma in All India Quota & State Level Counselings as per Your NEET PG Score/Rank] Use – NEET PG College Predictor

Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to download the NEET PG 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NBE, nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Select NEET PG 2021

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password provided at the time of registration

Step 4: NEET PG admit card will be displayed, download it

Step 5: Verify the details printed on the admit card

Step 6: Take a print out of the admit card

Step 7: Check details printed. Contact the authorities in case of discrepancies.

Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding the availability of the admit card on NBE website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/ Email. Admit card is a mandatory document and has to be carried to the NEET PG exam centre for identification purposes.. NEET PG 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 11 in computer based mode.

NEET PG will be conducted for admission to Master of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), and PG Diploma seats under various Universities/ Institutions in the country. NEET PG is mandatory even for foreign nationals seeking admission in medical courses in India.