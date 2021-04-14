NEET PG 2021 admit card released: From Covid e-pass to face masks, here are exam day guidelines

The official website for the NEET PG 2021 is nb.edu.in (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi/ Representational)

After a two days delay, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) today released NEET PG 2021 admit card. Initially, the hall tickets were scheduled to be released on April 12, 2021. However, NBE postponed the event, citing a technical issue. The NEET PG 2021 exam will be held on April 18. PG medical aspirants from across the nation will be taking the test, for admissions in MD, MS, PG Diploma, and other courses.

In order to download the admit card, one has to go to the website natboard.edu.in, and click on the NEET PG 2021 link. Then, click on the applicant login and thereafter login with user id, password. Doing so opens up the candidate dashboard. From where, one can download the hall ticket.

From the conclusion of the exam to the declaration of NEET PG result 2021 will be a long wait, since NBE has announced that results will be out by May 31.

A few tips for exam

A handful of days are left for the exam. In this duration, it is recommended to practice from past year papers. Previous year question papers of NEET PG 2020, as well as the past year paper of 2019 are important.

Besides these, revision of the NEET PG syllabus is the key to doing well on exam day.

NEET PG 2021 exam day guidelines

Have the Covid e-pass: NBE has issued e-Pass along with admit cards. It is recommended to carry the same on the exam day to travel smoothly, even in areas with travel restrictions.

Know reporting time: NBE will allow staggered entry at the exam center. Each candidate has been allotted a reporting time which NBE is conveying through emails and SMS. Candidates must arrive and report at the exam center as per the reporting time.

Use of face mask is compulsory: Candidates will have to wear a face mask at the time of entry, as well as during examination.

Safety gear you will get at the exam center: Everyone will get the following items at the centre — face shield, face mask, 5 hand sanitiser sachets. It will be mandatory to wear them at all times, except at the time of face id verification.

Bottled water is also not allowed: NBE will not allow candidates to carry their own bottles at the center. However, there will be provision of getting bottled water at the center.

Long exit process: Like staggered entry, exit will also be staggered. Therefore this will take an hour to an-hour-and-half. Candidates are requested to cooperate.

Steps for ill candidates: NBE has advised that candidates displaying symptoms of COVID-19 should refrain from attending the exam for health and safety reasons. The temperature will be checked at entry. Those who are found to have above normal temperature, or displaying any symptoms will be asked to take the exam in a separate isolation lab which will be set up at the exam centers.