NEET PG 2021 admit card: How to download

NEET PG Admit Card 2021 will be released on April 12 at the official website nbe.edu.in.

National Board of Examination will release the NEET PG admit card on April 12 at the official website — nbe.edu.in. The national level PG medical entrance test is going to be conducted on April 18 as a computer based test in designated centres. However, in order to appear in NEET PG 2021, candidates must have the admit card issued to their name.

How to download NEET PG 2021 admit card

When NBE will release the admit card for NEET PG, candidates must know their login credentials to download the softcopy of the admit card from the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the admit card from the website.

Step 1: Open the website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET PG.

Step 3: Now, look to the right of the page that opens up and click on applicant login.

Step 4: This is the step where you have to enter the login credentials. Enter the user ID and password generated during the time of registrations.

Step 5: Click on the login button after entering the details.

Step 6: Now, click on the hall ticket link on the top of the page that opens up.

Step 6: Save/ download a copy of the admit card on your device.

Step 7: Generate a printout of the admit card for carrying to the examination hall.

As per official instructions, after downloading the admit card, one must paste their recent photograph of the dimensions 35mm x 45mm on it as per guidelines. The photograph must indicate the date of taking the photo and the name of the candidate below it. Along with the NEET PG 2021 admit card, one must also carry valid photo identification and a copy of MCI/SMC Registration.

It may be noted that the NEET PG exam is being conducted for admission to PG medical programs in all recognized medical institutions in India except AIIMS, NIMHANS, PGIMER, JIPMER, and SCTIMST. For admission to PG Medical programs in the Institutes of National Importance, candidates have to take the INI CET 2021 exam.

The INI CET exam is scheduled to be held on May 8 and the admit card of INI CET 2021 will be issued on April 30, 2021, through aiimsexams.ac.in. The INI CET exam is a three hours computer-based test. The question paper consists of 200 objective-type questions that may have one or more correct answers.