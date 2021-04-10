NEET PG 2021 admit card: 5 important things you need to know

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct NEET PG 2021 on April 18. The exam will be held in one shift, which will be from 2 pm to 5:30 pm. Admit cards for the exam are releasing on April 12. NBE will only issue it online and registered candidates can download it from nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2021 admit card is an important document. Only after showing it, candidates will be allowed to take the test. Candidates might also need it during the final admission. Hence, it is important to keep it safe. Other than this, here are 5 important things about NEET PG 2021 which every candidate must know.

#1. Exam center allotment: The allotted exam center and the address for it is communicated to the candidates via the NEET PG 2021 admit card only. Thus, after downloading the admit card, make sure to check the allotted center and figure out the route and commute means to reach it on time on the exam day.

#2. How to download the admit card: To download the admit card, candidates will require their user id and password. The admit card download link will be activated online at nbe.edu.in. Candidates have to take a printout of the admit card and take a printout of it to carry it on the day of the examination.

#3. Pasting photo in the NEET PG 2021 admit card: The candidates have to paste the latest passport size photograph on the printed admit card before reaching the exam centre. The dimension of the photo must be 35 mm X 45 mm and 75% of the face and head should be visible. It should be a coloured photograph with white background. The photograph needs to display a full front view of the face with a neutral expression. In the photo, candidates should have not worn any caps, stethoscope, goggles, or ornaments.

#4. Note the time slot in the admit card: NEET PG 2021 will be held as a Social Distanced – Computer Based Test (SD-CBT). Thus, candidates are required to report at the ‘Reporting Counter’ of the test venue as per the time indicated in the admit cards. To avoid crowding at the test venue entry, there will be staggered time slots for candidates to report. The tie slot will also be intimated to the candidates via SMS on their registered mobile number. It shall be done one day prior to the exam date.

#5. Take care of the barcode / QR code in the NEET PG 2021 admit card: There will be Barcode / QR Code scanners at entry points of the exam center. The candidates have to flash their admit card at the scanners to verify themselves. Hence do not spoil the barcode / QR code provided in the admit card of NEET PG 2021.

On the day of the exam, along with the NEET PG 2021 admit card, candidates are required to take a photocopy of permanent /provisional SMC / MCI registration to be retained by the test centre. Also, original and valid / non-expired Govt-issued photo IDs as mentioned in the NEET PG 2021 application form by the candidates.

Candidates will be permitted to carry masks, gloves, transparent water bottles, and hand sanitizer in a transparent bottle (50ml) at the exam hall. No rough paper for any rough work or pen shall be provided at the centre.

Candidates have been prescribed the NEET PG syllabus by NBE for the exam. To prepare the topics from the syllabus must be followed.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) 2021 is the national level medical entrance exam for admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB Courses, NBE Diploma in all medical colleges, universities in India except AIIMS, PGIMER, NIMHANS, SCTIMST, and JIPMER. The result of NEET PG 2021 will be declared by May 31, 2021, online at nbe.edu.in.