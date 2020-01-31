NEET PG 2020 result declared, Tamil Nadu registers highest pass percentage

NEET 2020 result: As many as 1,67,102 candidates had registered for the exam (Representational image) NEET 2020 result: As many as 1,67,102 candidates had registered for the exam (Representational image)

NEET PG result: Of total 1,60,888 applicants appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG, as many as 89,549 have qualified. The National Board of Examination (NBE) released the results for NEET PG 2020 on January 30. The candidates can check the result at the official website -nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

This year, 82955 male, 77920 female and 13 transgender candidates have appeared for the medical entrance examination. NEET PG 2020 was held on January 5 at 562 test centres.

To secure a seat in medical colleges, a general category applicant has to score 366 (50 percentile) out of 1200 marks, 319 for SC/ST/OBC and 342 for general-person with disability.

Among states, most applications (18,854) were received from Tamil Nadu, of which a total of 11,681 students qualified. Similarly, the second most applications (17208) were received from Maharashtra of which 8832 students cracked NEET. From Uttar Pradesh, the third highest number of applications were received by the NBE, however, only 4,957 candidates qualified.

As many as 1,67,102 candidates had registered for the exam of which 1,66,702 were Indians, 16 NRIs, 130 are OCI/ PIO and 254 foreigners.

The category-wise merit list for the state quota seats will be generated by each state /UT as per their

qualifying/eligibility criteria.

