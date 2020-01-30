NEET PG 2020 result date and time

NEET PG 2020 result: The counselling dates will be released at nbe.edu.in. (Image courtesy: pixabay.com) NEET PG 2020 result: The counselling dates will be released at nbe.edu.in. (Image courtesy: pixabay.com)

NEET PG 2020 result: The National Board of Examination (NBE) will declare the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2020 on January 31. The candidates can check the official website – nbe.edu.in to view their marks. NEET PG 2020 result time is not confirmed yet, however it may release the scores by today evening or by tomorrow. Keep checking this page for latest updates.

The merit position for all India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. NEET PG is held for the admission to postgraduate medical seats – MD and MS in medical colleges in India. NBE conducted the medical entrance exam on January 5 in across 165 cities on the computer-based platform. Last year, the result was declared on January 31.

All those who have scored 50th percentile and above are qualified for participating in the counselling session. The admissions would be done on the basis of the rank scored by the candidate. Also, 50 per cent of all postgraduate medical seats are reserved under All India Quota.

The exam conducting body has made it clear that there is no provision for rechecking/re-evaluation/re-totaling of the result/marks and no query in this regard will be entertained.

The counselling for admission to Diploma and MD and MS seats in all medical colleges in a state or Union Territory shall be conducted by them. Medical institutions that are not covered by centralised admissions are (i) AIIMS, New Delhi and others, PGIMER, Chandigarh, JIPMER, Puducherry, NIMHANS, Bengaluru and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum.

