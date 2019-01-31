Toggle Menu
NEET PG result 2019 declared, check cut-off list herehttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/neet-pg-2019-result-declared-check-cut-off-list-here-nbe-edu-in-5563244/

NEET PG result 2019 declared, check cut-off list here

NEET PG result 2019: The result declared by NBE at ntaboard.edu.in. The cut-off according to the official release is 340 marks out of 1200  for unreserved category candidates.

NEET PG result, nbe.edu.in, neet pg 2019 result, national board exam 2019, neet post graduate result 2019, neet pg merit list, neet pg score card, india result education news
NEET PG result 2019: Candidates can download the result at ne.edu.in. (Representational Image)

NEET PG result 2019: The National Board of Education (NBE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2019 on its official website — ntaboard.edu.in. The cut-off according to the official release is 340 marks out of 1200  for unreserved category candidates. For SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the cut-off marks are 295. For physically handicapped category, the minimum marks required is 317, according to the official release.

Individual scorecards will be available for download at the official website, nbe.edu.in. The individual score will be available for download only till February 6, 2019. Post which the link will be deactivated. Candidates will not get the scorecard via post and candidates can download the same by following these steps.

Read| NEET PG result 2019: Check updates

neet pg result, NEET PG result, nbe.edu.in, india result, education news

NEET PG 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click NEET PG under result section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The merit position for All India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Advertising

NEET PG was conducted on January 6 with a total of 1,48,000 candidates appeared. The exam was held in across 165 cities. NEET was held on the computer-based platform in one single session.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 JKBOSE class 10 Jammu division re-evaluation result declared at jkbose.ac.in
2 JEE Main 2019 Paper II result declaring soon at jeemain.nic.in
3 Driverless cars specialisation: New online course can help you build unmanned vehicles