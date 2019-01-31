NEET PG result 2019 declared, check cut-off list here

NEET PG result 2019: The National Board of Education (NBE) has declared the result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2019 on its official website — ntaboard.edu.in. The cut-off according to the official release is 340 marks out of 1200 for unreserved category candidates. For SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the cut-off marks are 295. For physically handicapped category, the minimum marks required is 317, according to the official release.

Advertising

Individual scorecards will be available for download at the official website, nbe.edu.in. The individual score will be available for download only till February 6, 2019. Post which the link will be deactivated. Candidates will not get the scorecard via post and candidates can download the same by following these steps.

Read| NEET PG result 2019: Check updates

NEET PG 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click NEET PG under result section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

The merit position for All India 50 per cent quota seats will be declared separately. Candidature is purely provisional subject to fulfilment of eligibility criteria.

Advertising

NEET PG was conducted on January 6 with a total of 1,48,000 candidates appeared. The exam was held in across 165 cities. NEET was held on the computer-based platform in one single session.