NEET PG 2019, MDS 2019 exam dates announced, check at natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2019, MDS 2019: The MDS examination will be conducted on December 14, 2018, and the PG 2019 examination will be held on January 6, 2019 NEET PG 2019, MDS 2019: The MDS examination will be conducted on December 14, 2018, and the PG 2019 examination will be held on January 6, 2019

NEET PG 2019, MDS 2019: The examination dates of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG and MDS examinations have been announced. The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the examination schedule for the MCQ based examination, the MDS examination will be conducted on December 14, 2018, and the PG 2019 examination will be held on January 6, 2019. The board is scheduled to conduct the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination FMGE 2019, and DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET) 2019 on December 14.

NEET-PG 2019 and NEET-MDS 2019 will be held on a single day in a single session. The MCQ based examination will be conducted in computer-based mode. The application process is likely to begin in October, and the candidates have to apply online.

NEET PG/ MDS examination: Important dates

National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2019 : January 6, 2019

NEET-MDS 2019: December 14, 2018

Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) -Screening Test: December 14, 2018

DNB Post Diploma CET (DNB-PDCET: December 14, 2018.

NEET UG 2019: Important schedule

The registration process for NEET 2019 will begin from November 1 and the exam will be held on May 5. However, the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) will be held twice a year.

NEET 2019: Exams on May 5, check important dates Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019.

NEET UG 2019: Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd