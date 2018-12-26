NEET PG 2019: Last date to make corrections in application today

NEET PG 2019: Today, December 26, is the last day to make corrections in the applications submitted for the NEET PG 2019. Candidates who have made any mistake while submitting the application form for the NEET PG exam can make corrections by visiting the official website – nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has allowed the candidates to make changes based on several grievances raised by applicants. “NBE candidate care has received several queries regarding incorrect information given by the candidates in the online application form for NEET-PG 2019 and have requested for change in the information,” said the official notification.

NEET PG 2019: How to make corrections

Step 1: Visit the official website – nbe.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET-PG button

Step 3: A new window will open, follow it

Step 4: On the new window, click on applicant log-in under ‘links’

Step 5: Log-in using user-id and password and make changes

NEET PG 2019: What you can change and what you cant

The NBE has allowed candidates to make only certain changes to their applications. Candidates can change the information under date of birth and category options in the application form. However, candidates can not make changes to the name of the candidate, gender, nationality, mobile number, email address, testing city options.

The process of making corrections to application form started November 24, 2018 and closed on November 26, 2018.