NEET 2019: Another chance for Valley students who missed exam due to hostile weather

In a major relief to candidates from Kashmir Valley, the National Board of Examination will reconduct the exam for those who could not appear in the NEET PG-2019 held on Sunday due to hostile weather conditions.

The decision was taken by the board following a request from the J&K government to ensure that no Valley-based candidate misses the examination due to the closure of roads and cancellation of flights.

The affected candidates have been requested to check the National Board of Examination and BoPEE websites for further details, an official release here said. No other candidates from any other state or region or for any reason/condition shall be eligible to appear in the exam planned for these affected candidates of Jammu and Kashmir, it added.

Due to snowfall, closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and cancellation of flights at the Srinagar airport, some Valley-based candidates who had been allotted centres outside the Valley could not reach their destinations. The matter was discussed by the Chief Secretary with Principal Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department and Chairman BoPEE and it was decided that state government will take up the issue immediately with the National Board of Examination.

Since the situation of such candidates was brought to the notice of the chief secretary, the matter was pursued relentlessly with the officers concerned both in the state and the Central government to ensure that candidates are provided with an opportunity to appear in the examination.

Earlier in view of the situation, the National Board of Examination at the request of the state government had changed the examination centre of some 25 candidates to Srinagar in the late evening on January 5 enabling them to appear in the examination in Srinagar itself.