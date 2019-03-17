NEET PG 2019 counselling starts, check details

The first round counselling for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) has been started. The online registration process will be closed on March 24, and the option for choice filling will be allowed to candidates on March 19, 2019. The seat allotment for the first round of counselling will be done on March 25 and 26, and the second round from April 5 to 9, 2019.

Candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are eligible for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/post graduate diploma courses (2018 admission session) as these two states are participating in the counseling for all India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/PG diploma seats this year.

Candidates who have studied/passed MBBS from the State of Jammu & Kashmir are not eligible for All India 50 per cent quota seats. However, the candidates who were nominated by the Government of India (under central pool seats) to do MBBS from Medical Colleges in Jammu & Kashmir are eligible for admission to All India 50 per cent quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses.

The results of NEET PG examinations was released on January 31. The cut-off according to the official release is 340 marks out of 1200 for unreserved category candidates. For SC/ST/OBC category candidates, the cut-off marks are 295. For the physically handicapped category, the minimum marks required is 317.

NEET PG/MDS counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET-MDS/PG 2019 admit card

– NEET-MDS/PG 2019 marksheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or School leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– BDS/MBBS degree

– Internship completion certificate

– Permanent / Provisional Registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Certificate from Head of Institute showing that the college/ Institute from

which the candidate has passed MBBS/MDS examination is recognized by Medical Council of India

– Medical fitness certificate

-Copy of receipt of online fee payment

NEET PG was conducted on January 6 with a total of 1,48,000 candidates appeared. The exam was held in across 165 cities. NEET was held on the computer-based platform in one single session.