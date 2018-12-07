NEET PG 2019 admit card released, download at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2019 admit card: The admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for entrance in the post-graduate subjects has been released on the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) – nbe.edu.in. The NEET PG 2019 exam will be conducted on January 6, 2019 and the results for the same will be declared on January 31, 2019.

Admit cards for the provisionally eligible candidates will be issued on December 30, 2018, according to the official release. The cut-off for the completion of the internship to be eligible for the NEET PG 2019 will be released on March 31, 2019, it states.

Moreover, NBE has also released the admit cards for NEET MDS.

NEET PG 2019 admit card: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official page – nbe.edu.in

Step 2 – On the home page click, NEET PG link

Step 3 – A new page will open

Step 4 – On the new page, click on the link ‘click here to download admit card’ on the right-hand side

Step 5 – Fill in your user id and password, download the admit card

The admit card will contain details related to the exam date, centre and timings. No requests to change the examination centre will be entertained, according to the official release. The result for entrance to the postgraduate medical courses including MD, MS, PG diploma etc – NEET PG 2019 will be available on the website – nbe.edu.in by January 31, 2019.