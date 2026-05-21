NEET paper leak row: Latur-based doctor detained; CBI probes role of RCC Classes founder’s family

Mangilal’s son Vikas allegedly told investigators that he came in touch with Yadav during NEET coaching in Sikar. Yadav allegedly offered leaked papers for money and asked Vikas to recruit more candidates, according to the CBI.

Investigating the alleged leak of NEET-UG 2026 question paper, the CBI on Wednesday detained a paediatrician, Manoj Shirole, from Latur, a day after the agency questioned him over his suspected role in obtaining and circulating leaked question papers.

Sources said the doctor, whose residence and clinic in Latur’s Old Ausa Road area were searched by the CBI on Tuesday, was taken to Pune for further interrogation.

The agency is also probing the role of family members of Shivraj Motegaonkar, the founder of Latur-based RCC Classes, after it found that his son had also appeared in the entrance exam on May 3.

Investigators are examining Shirole’s links with suspected paper buyers, financial transactions and communication records with the alleged leak network.