Amid paper leak row, NTA cancels NEET UG ߪ fresh dates soon

Candidates, parents, and stakeholders are advised to await further updates regarding the revised schedule.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, citing findings reviewed jointly by the agency and central authorities, along with investigative inputs shared by law enforcement agencies.

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NTA had earlier referred the matter to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and appropriate action, reiterating its commitment to ensuring the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.

Following approval from the Government of India, NTA confirmed that the examination will now be re-conducted on dates to be announced separately. The agency stated that the decision was taken “to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the examination system.”