Amid paper leak row, NTA cancels NEET UG ߪ fresh dates soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, citing findings reviewed jointly by the agency and central authorities, along with investigative inputs shared by law enforcement agencies.
Read | 120 of 410 questions from NEET UG appeared in ‘guess paper’, probe begins in Rajasthan
NTA had earlier referred the matter to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and appropriate action, reiterating its commitment to ensuring the fair, secure, and credible conduct of national examinations.
Following approval from the Government of India, NTA confirmed that the examination will now be re-conducted on dates to be announced separately. The agency stated that the decision was taken “to ensure transparency and uphold the integrity of the examination system.”
Candidates, parents, and other stakeholders have been advised to await further updates regarding the revised examination schedule.
In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration…
— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026
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In a post shared on ‘X’, NTA has informed registration data, candidature, and examination centres opted for in the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward to the re-conduct NEET. There will be no fresh registration, and no additional examination fee will be levied. “In addition, fees already paid, will be refunded to the students and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA’s internal resources.”
Further communications, including the re-conducted examination dates and the re-issued admit-card schedule, will be issued through the official channels of the Agency.
On Monday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Kharge reacted on the alleged NEET UG paper leak criticizing the Union government. Gandhi posted on their ‘X’ handle that how “NEET 2026 has become an auction, with papers allegedly sold on WhatsApp before the test while 22 lakh students worked tirelessly all year.”
He further added: “The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India’s youth than the Modi government.”