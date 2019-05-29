Over 2000 PG medical seats vacant, deadline extended to May 31

The Centre has extended the last date for admission of students for postgraduate courses in states to May 31. The decision was taken to fill up around 2,000 seats that remained vacant even after the second round of counselling, a senior official said.

On Tuesday, the Health Ministry had asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider extending the last date for PG medical admission in states following which the issue was examined by the Board of Governors (BoG). According to the earlier time schedule notified by MCI, the last date for filling up of Post Graduate Medical seats by the states was May 18.

A public notice issued by the Union Health Ministry said no candidate, who has already been admitted will be permitted to resign from allotted course and college for admission against vacant seats.

The ministry, recently, in consultation with the BoG had reduced the qualifying marks for NEET-PG for 2019-20 by six percentile.

“This is to inform all concerned that after consideration of the representations received from some state governments, universities and candidates, it has been approved by the Central government to extend the last date for admission in the post-graduate courses only to fill up vacant seats from May 18 to 31,” a public notice issued by the Union Health ministry said.

The designated common counselling authorities of the state government shall take the responsibility of allotting students from the All India Merit List in order of merit to the respective colleges by May 31, the notice said.

Now, general category candidates with a minimum mark of 44 percentile, persons with disabilities category with a minimum of 39 percentile and SC/ST and OBC category candidates with 34 percentile have become eligible for admission to postgraduate medical courses for the academic year 2019-20.