NEET OMR sheet released, final answer key to be out soon

NEET Result 2020 can be expected soon. (Representational image/ file )

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of the OMR sheets and the recorded responses of the candidates on October 5 at the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can also challenge the OMR answer sheets within the stipulated time. The challenge facility is available from October 5 to October 7, 2020 (6 pm).

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS, BDS colleges through NEET Score] Start Here – NEET 2020 College Predictor

Steps to download the NEET OMR sheet

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the OMR sheet and tally their answers:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘OMR Challenge’. This option is available under the current events section of the website

Step 3: Fill the NEET credentials: application numbers and password

Step 4: Click on Login

Step 5: Candidates can check the NEET 2020 OMR sheet and can download it

Read | NTA NEET Result 2020: Check cut-off trends of previous years

NEET test-takers can tally their answers marked from the answer key with the help of the NEET 2020 OMR sheets. Candidates can also challenge the OMR answer sheets and recorded responses. For each question challenged, candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 1000 online as the processing fee. The payment can be made up to 8 pm on October 7, 2020, through Debit/credit card/net banking.

NTA concluded NEET 2020 on September 13 in pen and paper-based mode. The final answer key is expected to be released soon. The result of the exam is likely to be declared by October 12 on the official website.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd