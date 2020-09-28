NEET OMR Sheet: How to challenge the official answer key?

NTA NEET answer key 2020: Raise challenge at natneet.nic.in (Representational Image)

NTA NEET answer key 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the facility to challenge the NEET 2020 official answer keys from September 27 (2.00 PM) to September 29 (2 pm). The facility allows students to raise objections to the official answer keys on payment of Rs 1000 as processing fee for each question challenged. The processing fee can be paid up to 4 pm of September 29, 2020. However, the authorities have not yet released the OMR sheet of the candidates.

To challenge the official answer key, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below.

Steps to challenge the NEET 2020 answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password and then click on submit

Step 3: Click on the option ‘apply for key challenge’

Step 4: Choose the test booklet code

Step 5: All the 180 questions in sequential order will appear.

Step 6: Select Question(s) to be challenged

Step 7: Submit and pay the fee as required

Payment can be made through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking. Candidates are advised to download/print the key challenge receipt. If the challenge is found correct, the candidate’s processing fee will be refunded to the same account from which the payment was made.

NTA released the NEET 2020 answer key on September 26 in online mode. It can be used to calculate the probable scores by the candidates. After re-evaluation of the challenged answers, the final answer key will be released by the authority.

