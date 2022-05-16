NEET PG 2022 admit card released: Check how to download

The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) on the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

This year, the NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2022.

NEET PG 2022 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website — nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET PG’ tab.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Here click on the ‘candidate login’ and enter the required details.

Step 4: You will be able to find your NEET PG 2022 admit cards.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The admit card has been released a few days after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea of postponement of the NEET PG 2022 exam, stating that postponement “will create chaos and uncertainty and deficiency of doctors in hospitals”.

Medical aspirants had been protesting since the last week of April seeking support from several medical associations and ministers. Students had claimed that due to delay in counselling schedule by the authorities, their schedule is now clashing with the exams. However, Supreme Court said this can cause lack of residency doctors.

“The academic schedule has already been delayed by over four months… Any delay in conducting the exam will result in fewer number of resident doctors. Only two sets of doctors are there this year. The request cannot be granted.”