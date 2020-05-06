NTA AIAPGET 2020 application forms out: Check how to apply, exam format

Interested can apply at ntaaiapget.nic.in (Representational image) Interested can apply at ntaaiapget.nic.in (Representational image)

AIAPGET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2020. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, nta.ac.in and ntaaigapget.nic.in. The last date to submit application form is June 5. The exam dates, however, are not yet announced.

The official notice by the NTA states that the admit card will be available from June 20 onwards, thus the exam can be expected by July first week. Since several exam dates including JEE Main and NEET have been postponed due to the coronavirus, the exact dates for AIAPGET are also not released yet.

AIAPGET 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaaiapget.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Read instructions, check the box at the bottom

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

AIAPGET 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500 along with the application for EWS category the fee is Rs 2250 and for SC, ST, PwD and transgender the fee is Rs 1750.

AIAPGET 2020: Exam pattern

It will be a computer-based test (CBT) for two hours’ duration. The questions will be multiple choice with the single correct option. A total of 120 questions will be asked in the exam. For every right question, four marks will be awarded and for every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. All the exams will be held in English, however, Ayurveda will also be held in Hindi, and Unani and Siddha will also be held in Urdu and Tamil. Candidates can choose the mode of language.

Those who clear AIAPGET will be eligible to take admission to MD, MS, and PG diploma courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha, and homeopathy. Seats will be allotted through counseling on the basis of merit and choice of college. The counseling will be conducted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC).

