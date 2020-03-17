NEET not to be abolished, says Health Ministry

NEET UG 2020 will be conducted on May 3. Representational Image/ file NEET UG 2020 will be conducted on May 3. Representational Image/ file

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the single door entrance examination for the medical aspirants will not be abolished. Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey informed the Parliament that there is no proposal to abolish NEET, saying, the medical entrance examination has reduced the burden of students appearing in multiple entrance examinations.

“NEET has resulted in ensuring better and minimum standards of medical education, curbing malpractices in medical admission, led to greater transparency and reduced the burden on prospective students of appearing in multiple entrance exams,” the minister said.

VIDEO | Toppers of NEET 2019

According to the minister, the section 10D of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 prescribes conducting of a uniform entrance examination namely National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) to all medical educational institutions at undergraduate and post-graduate level. The provisions of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 for conducting NEET shall apply across the country without any exemption.

The minister also stated that the apex court order had allowed the conducting of NEET. “Further, the apex court vide order dated 09.05.2016 also ruled that only NEET would enable students to get admission to MBBS or BDS studies. Accordingly, Section 10D was inserted in the IMC Act 1956,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Monday approved increasing post graduate medical seats for MD and MS programmes by more than 4,800 to 36,192 for the next academic session.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd