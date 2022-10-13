NMC issues guidelines for incoming MBBS students; academic year to start from November 15

The academic year for the incoming MBBS students — who will be admitted for the 2022-23 academic calendar — will begin on November 15 and all other vacations or breaks and examination schedules will be arranged according to the affiliated universities of the respective colleges, as per a notice released today by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The NMC has announced that in electives, two blocks of 15 days each will be adjusted by colleges for a pre-paraclinical branches and clinical branches. Also, the supplementary exams have to be conducted with a gap of a month from the regular exams, and results should be declared within 15 days. Also, according to the revised guidelines, there will be no supplementary batches.

According to the schedule released by the NMC, the academic calendar for year 1 of Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry will be 13 months long (from November 15, 2022 to December 15, 2023). Pathology, Microbiology and Pharmacology second year will also be conducted for 13 months, from December 16, 2023 till January 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the registration process for NEET UG counselling 2022. According to the official schedule, the round 1 counselling registration link will be available for candidates till 11 am of October 17.

This year, the NEET UG examination was conducted in the offline mode on July 17, while the results for NEET UG 2022 were declared on September 7.