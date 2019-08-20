NEET mop-up round final result declared: How to check, what next

NEET mop-up counselling allotment list 2019: NEET mop-up round final result 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) declared the result for the mop-up counselling round today, August 20 at its official website, mcc.nic.in. A provisional result was declared earlier under which over 200 candidates made it through.

Candidates who make it to the list will have to report at the allotted university of college with original documents from August 21 to 26; failing which candidature will be cancelled. Under the final list also, 2004 candidates have made it across and secured seats in the medical colleges across India.

NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on UG admissions

Step 3: Click on ‘mop-up round final result’ link under left-hand box

Step 4: A PDF will open, check result

NEET mop-up counselling result 2019: Documents needed

– Copy of downloaded NEET admit card

– NEET 2019 mark sheet

– Nationality certificate/valid passport or school leaving certificate of HSC/ class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate as “Indian”

– Latest education certificates

– Permanent/provisional registration certificate of Maharashtra Medical Council or other State Medical Councils in India/MCI

– Medical fitness certificate

— Copy of receipt of online fee payment

The counselling process for over 7 lakh candidates who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 began in June. The qualifying criteria for this category are 50th percentile for the reserved category the minimum marks are 40 percentile.