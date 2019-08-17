NEET mop-up counselling registration dates extended: Check revised schedule for MBBS admissions

NEET mop-up counselling 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the last date to apply for the mop-up round of counselling for admission to undergraduate medical or dental programmes (MBBS or BDS). The NEET mop-up counselling was to conclude by August 15, however, it will now continue till August 18. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to fill in their choice of college and course in order of preference under the choice locking facility link for which will be available from 3 pm to 6 pm on August 18. The seat allotment result based on the merit and choice will be declared on August 20, as per the revised schedule.

NEET mop-up counselling 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘new registration’

Step 3: Fill details, verify using email id or phone number

Step 4: Fill the form, make choices

Step 5: Make payment

Candidates who make it to the list will have to report at the allotted university of college with original documents from August 21 to 26; failing which candidature will be cancelled. Candidates need to carry their original documents as well for verification.