scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Advertisement

MHT-CET, EAPCET: UG entrance exam calendar 2023 — registration, exam date, hall ticket

NEET UG is tentatively scheduled for May 7 while CUET UG will be held between May 21 and 31. Registrations for CUET is open till March 12.

UG Entrance Exams- MHT CET, OJEE, WBJEE, JEECUPMost exams will be conducted either in April or May (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

Various national and state level Under Graduate (UG) entrance tests have either started their application process or will begin soon. Instead of shuffling between several schedules, indianexpress.com gives you a clear picture of all important dates — registration start and end date, admit card release schedule, exam date, and expected result date.

Read |AMU to not adopt CUET for all UG programme admissions; UGC Chief says mandatory

Below given are the important dates for various UG entrance examinations:

MHT CET

Registration: March 8 to April 7 (April 15 with late fees)

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: PCM (May 9 to 13) and PCB (May 15 to 20) [Tentative]

Result expected date: June 8 (Tentative)

TS EAPCET

Registration: March 3 to April 10

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: Agriculture and Medical on May 7, Engineering on May 10

Result expected date: to be announced

AP EAPCET

Registration: March 11 likely

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: May 15-May 23 (likely)

Result expected date: to be announced

NEET UG

Registration: March 6 to April 6

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: May 7

Result expected date: to be announced

JEE Main Session 2

Registration: February 15 to March 12

Admit card date: to be announced 

Exam date: April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.

Result expected date: to be announced

JEE Advanced

Registration: April 30 to May 4

Admit card date: May 29 to June 4

Exam date: June 4, Paper 1: (9 am to 12 pm), Paper 2: (14:30 pm to 17:30 pm)

Result expected date: June 18

Also Read |JEE Advanced 2023: Last 5 years’ category-wise cut-off for CSE at IIT Delhi

CUET

Registration: February 10 to March 12

Admit card date: Second week of May

Exam date: May 21 to May 31, 2023

Result expected date: to be announced

WBJEE

Registration: December 23, 2022 to January 20, 2023

Admit card date: April 20 to 30 (tentative)

Exam date: April 30

Result expected date: to be announced

UPJEE OR JEECUP

Registration: March 6 to May 1

Admit card date: May 22

Exam date: June 1 to 6

Result expected date: to be announced

KEAM

Registration: to be announced

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: May 17 (10 am to 12:30 pm for physics and chemistry), (2:30 pm to 5 pm for mathematics)

Result expected date: to be announced

Advertisement
Read |KEAM 2023 dates announced for Engineering, Pharmacy entrance exam

BITSAT

Registration: January 31 to April 9

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: Session-1 (May 22 to 26) and Session-2 (June 18 to 22).

Result expected date: to be announced

KCET

Registration: March 2 to April 5

Admit card date: May 5 onwards

Exam date: May 20 and 21

Result expected date: June 12

OJEE

Registration: February 10 to March 20

Admit card date: April 20 onwards

Exam date: May 8 to 12 (Reserve date- May 15)

Result expected date: first week of June

Also Read |OJEE 2023 exam dates released; check detailed schedule

GUJCET

Registration: January 6 to 31

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: April 3

Result expected date: to be announced

MAH-LLB (Five-Year Integrated Course) 

Registration: March 1 to 11

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: April 2 (Tentative)

Result expected date: April 8 (Tentative)

Also Read
Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, Australia-India education qualification recognition mechanism, Deakin University, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Indian Express, Current affairs
In Gujarat, Australian PM says India degrees now valid Down Under
JEE Toppers' Tips Kushagra Shrivastava
JEE Toppers' Tips: Kushagra Shrivastava shares how he prepared for JEE an...
Chhavi Gupta is CAT topper of 2017
From being a CAT topper to running a YouTube channel to help students, ho...
Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi increase over last five years
JEE Advanced: Vacant seats in BTech Textile at IIT Delhi see a rise in la...
Also Read |MHT-CET 2023: CET launches official website, MAH-LLB exam date revised

MAH-LLB (Three years)

Registration: March 15 to 25

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: May 2 to 5 (Tentative)

Result expected date: May 10 (Tentative)

MAH-B Design 

Registration: to be announced

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: April 30 (Tentative)

Result expected date: May 2 (Tentative)

MAH-BA/BSc (Four Year Integrated Course)

Registration: March 3 to 14

Admit card date: to be announced

Exam date: April 2 (Tentative)

Result expected date: April 8 (Tentative)

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-03-2023 at 17:46 IST
Next Story

Probe will throw light on real reason behind fake videos of attack on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close