MHT-CET, EAPCET: UG entrance exam calendar 2023 — registration, exam date, hall ticket

Various national and state level Under Graduate (UG) entrance tests have either started their application process or will begin soon. Instead of shuffling between several schedules, indianexpress.com gives you a clear picture of all important dates — registration start and end date, admit card release schedule, exam date, and expected result date.
Below given are the important dates for various UG entrance examinations:
MHT CET
Registration: March 8 to April 7 (April 15 with late fees)
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: PCM (May 9 to 13) and PCB (May 15 to 20) [Tentative]
Result expected date: June 8 (Tentative)
Registration: March 3 to April 10
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: Agriculture and Medical on May 7, Engineering on May 10
Result expected date: to be announced
Registration: March 11 likely
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: May 15-May 23 (likely)
Result expected date: to be announced
NEET UG
Registration: March 6 to April 6
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: May 7
Result expected date: to be announced
JEE Main Session 2
Registration: February 15 to March 12
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12.
Result expected date: to be announced
JEE Advanced
Registration: April 30 to May 4
Admit card date: May 29 to June 4
Exam date: June 4, Paper 1: (9 am to 12 pm), Paper 2: (14:30 pm to 17:30 pm)
Result expected date: June 18
Registration: February 10 to March 12
Admit card date: Second week of May
Exam date: May 21 to May 31, 2023
Result expected date: to be announced
WBJEE
Registration: December 23, 2022 to January 20, 2023
Admit card date: April 20 to 30 (tentative)
Exam date: April 30
Result expected date: to be announced
UPJEE OR JEECUP
Registration: March 6 to May 1
Admit card date: May 22
Exam date: June 1 to 6
Result expected date: to be announced
KEAM
Registration: to be announced
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: May 17 (10 am to 12:30 pm for physics and chemistry), (2:30 pm to 5 pm for mathematics)
Result expected date: to be announced
BITSAT
Registration: January 31 to April 9
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: Session-1 (May 22 to 26) and Session-2 (June 18 to 22).
Result expected date: to be announced
KCET
Registration: March 2 to April 5
Admit card date: May 5 onwards
Exam date: May 20 and 21
Result expected date: June 12
OJEE
Registration: February 10 to March 20
Admit card date: April 20 onwards
Exam date: May 8 to 12 (Reserve date- May 15)
Result expected date: first week of June
GUJCET
Registration: January 6 to 31
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: April 3
Result expected date: to be announced
MAH-LLB (Five-Year Integrated Course)
Registration: March 1 to 11
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: April 2 (Tentative)
Result expected date: April 8 (Tentative)
MAH-LLB (Three years)
Registration: March 15 to 25
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: May 2 to 5 (Tentative)
Result expected date: May 10 (Tentative)
MAH-B Design
Registration: to be announced
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: April 30 (Tentative)
Result expected date: May 2 (Tentative)
MAH-BA/BSc (Four Year Integrated Course)
Registration: March 3 to 14
Admit card date: to be announced
Exam date: April 2 (Tentative)
Result expected date: April 8 (Tentative)