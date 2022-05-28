NEET-MDS 2022 result declared: How to check

May 28, 2022 10:47:41 am
NEET MDS 2022 result: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
As per the official notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded from the official website after June 2, 2022. The NEET MDS 2022 examination was conducted on May 2.
NEET MDS result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in
Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Result of NEET-MDS 2022” available on the homepage.
Step 3: A notification will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Click on the link given on the notification
Step 5: Find your roll number and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to apply to any dental college in the country. Selection will be declared on the basis of score. Every institute has its own cut-off.
