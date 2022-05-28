scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 28, 2022
NEET-MDS 2022 result declared: How to check

Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
May 28, 2022 10:47:41 am
The individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded from the official website after June 2, 2022.

NEET MDS 2022 result: The National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2022. Candidates can check their respective results from the official website — natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

As per the official notice, the individual scorecard of the candidates can be downloaded from the official website after June 2, 2022. The NEET MDS 2022 examination was conducted on May 2.

Read |NEET-SS 2022 to be rescheduled, revised dates to release soon

NEET MDS result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — natboard.edu.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Result of NEET-MDS 2022” available on the homepage.  

Step 3: A notification will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Click on the link given on the notification

Step 5: Find your roll number and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates who qualify the exam will be eligible to apply to any dental college in the country. Selection will be declared on the basis of score. Every institute has its own cut-off.

