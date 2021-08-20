NEET MDS Counselling 2021: Registration process begins today, choice list window to open soon

NEET MDS counselling schedule 2021: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) will begin the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses today i.e August 20. Candidates who cleared the exam and wish to apply for admission will have to register at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

How to apply for NEET MDS counselling 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on NEET MDS 2021 link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and fill in the application form

Step 4: Make the payment and submit the form

Read | NEET MDS counselling schedule 2021

The application process will begin on August 20 and conclude on August 24, 11:55 pm. Based on their preference, candidates will have to submit a choice list. The window to do so will be available from August 21 to August 22. The seat allocation process will be held on August 25 and 26. The counselling result will be announced on August 27.

Those who want admission to the allotted institute will have to report at the college from August 28 to September 1. The registrations for the second round will be held from September 6 to 9. Their reporting time is September 14 to 18. If any seats are left vacant, a mop-up round will be held.