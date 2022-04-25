NEET MDS admit card 2022 to be released today; How to download hall ticket

NEET MDS Admit Card 2022: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET MDS admit card 2022 today. According to the official notification, the NEET MDS 2022 admit card will be released on April 25 on the official website at natboard.edu.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 2.

How to download the NEET MDS admit card 2022 (once released)

Step 1: Go to the official website at nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Once the admit cards are available, click on the ‘NEET MDS admit card 2022’ link.

Step 3: You’ll be taken to a new web page.

Step 4: Fill out the form with the requested information and click the submit button.

Step 5: On the screen, the admit cards will be displayed. Check all details and save them for future use.

For any query, please contact NBEMS candidate care support at 022 – 61087595 or write to NBEMS at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at the NBEMS communication web portal.

The total number of marks for NEET MDS 2022 is 960, and candidates must answer 240 questions. Four marks will be awarded for each correct answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer, and zero marks will be deducted for questions that were not attempted. The NEET MDS score is accepted by the majority of dental schools in India.