NEET MDS Admit Card 2020 to be released today; steps to download hall ticket

NEET MDS Admit Card 2020: The National Board of Examinations is expected to release the NEET MDS admit card 2020 today. According to the official website, the admit cards will be available to download from the official website from December 13, 2019. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 20 and the result will be declared by January 20, 2020.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test mode and qualified candidates will be able to take admissions in Master’s in Dental Surgery. The last date to apply online was October 31, 2019.

NEET MDS admit card 2020: Steps to download (once released)

Step 1: Visit the official website-nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Once the admit cards are released, click on the link that says, ‘NEET MDS admit card 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new web page.

Step 4: Enter the details asked and click on submit.

Step 5: The admit cards will be displayed on the screen. Check all details and download for future reference.

NEET MDS 2020: Exam pattern

NEET PG 2020 exam pattern will include a total of 240 computer-based objective type questions to be completed in a duration of 3 hours. Four marks will be awarded for every correct answer and 1 mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

