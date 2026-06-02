NEET MDS 2026 Result: NBEMS releasing MDS result today at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2026 Results: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will publish the results of NEET MDS today, June 2, 2026. The results will be available on their official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results through the website mentioned earlier. As the results will be published in PDF format, no login details will be required. The exam was conducted on May 2, 2026.

Along with the results, the NEET MDS 2026 merit list will also be released. Additionally, the scorecard for the NEET MDS will be published later on the official website. The validity of the NEET MDS result is only for admission for the 2026 session.

NEET MDS results 2026: How to check?

To check the result of the NEET MDS, candidates have to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official website at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select NEET MDS exam.

Step 3: Click on the Results tab.

Step 4: Click on the PDF for the NEET MDS result

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Merit list publication

— The overall merit list contains the candidates who had appeared for the exam. A candidate shall only be considered to be qualified in accordance with the qualifying cut-off percentile for their respective category. No separate All India 50 per cent quota rank will be published.

— The overall merit position of a candidate in (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) candidate as opted by the candidate in the NEET MDS 2026 among the candidates of the same category is valid only for All India 50 per cent quota MDS courses counselling.

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— Those who have secured less than 50 percentile (40 percentile for SC/ ST/OBC, including PwD candidates from these categories, and 45 percentile for UR PwD candidates) will not be considered to be eligible for admission in MDS courses. These candidates will not get any merit position or rank.

— To become eligible for admission in the Postgraduate Dental Course for an academic year, a person who has benchmark disabilities must score a minimum of 45 percentile for the General category and 40 percentile for SC/ ST/ OBC in the NEET-MDS, as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

— To issue PwD certificates, 33 centres have been identified. This is to claim for 5 per cent PwD reservation in medical courses in 50 per cent All India Quota/ Central Universities.

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the exam are as follows:

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For candidates who had appeared from General/ EWS, 50 percentile is required; for candidates who had appeared from SC/ST/ OBC (including PwD candidates) 40 percentile is required, while for candidates who are from UR PwD, 45 percentile is required to be eligible.

Candidates should make note that there will be no re-evaluation, rechecking, or re-totalling of the paper. No queries will be taken regarding the above matter.