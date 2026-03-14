NEET MDS 2026 registration begins at nbe.edu.in: Check important dates

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms through the official website at nbe.edu.in.
The application window will remain open until March 30, 2026, up to 11:55 pm. Applicants from the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 3,500. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories need to pay Rs 2,500 while submitting the application form online.
|Event
|Date
|Start of online registration
|Ongoing
|Last date to submit application form
|March 30, 2026 (11:55 pm)
|Application correction window
|April 21 – April 22, 2026
|Admit card release
|April 29, 2026
|NEET MDS 2026 examination
|May 2, 2026 (2 pm – 5 pm)
|Result declaration
|June 2, 2026
As per the schedule released by the examination authority, the NEET MDS 2026 correction facility will be available for a short period in April. Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted forms during the correction window. The entrance examination itself will be conducted in computer-based mode in a single session.
Candidates must possess a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an institute recognised by the Dental Council of India. They must also hold either a provisional or permanent registration certificate issued by the DCI or by a State Dental Council.
In addition, applicants must complete their mandatory 12-month rotatory internship on or before May 31, 2026 to be eligible for the entrance test.
I addiiton to Indian citizens, candidates who are Non-Resident Indians (NRI), Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) are also permitted to appear for the test as per the notification.
Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2026 registration link available on the homepage.
Step 3: Register using basic details and create login credentials.
Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic and internship details.
Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.
The NEET MDS 2026 exam will be held on May 2 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The test will be conducted in computer-based format and candidates will be given three hours to complete the paper. Admit cards for the examination will be issued on April 29 and will be available for download through the official website.