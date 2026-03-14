NEET MDS 2026 registration begins at nbe.edu.in: Check important dates

After being alloted a seat in round candidate can either opt for free exit (register for round 2) or wish to updgrade their seat in round 2 for physical reporting. (File photo)

NEET MDS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has started the online registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2026. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their application forms through the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The application window will remain open until March 30, 2026, up to 11:55 pm. Applicants from the General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 3,500. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST and PwD categories need to pay Rs 2,500 while submitting the application form online.

NEET MDS 2026 Important Dates

Event Date Start of online registration Ongoing Last date to submit application form March 30, 2026 (11:55 pm) Application correction window April 21 – April 22, 2026 Admit card release April 29, 2026 NEET MDS 2026 examination May 2, 2026 (2 pm – 5 pm) Result declaration June 2, 2026

As per the schedule released by the examination authority, the NEET MDS 2026 correction facility will be available for a short period in April. Candidates will be allowed to make changes to their submitted forms during the correction window. The entrance examination itself will be conducted in computer-based mode in a single session.