NEET MDS 2026 Application Form: When did registration start in last few years?

NEET MDS 2026 registration date, application form details, exam date, fees, eligibility and official website link. Check how to apply online and latest updates.

By: Education Desk
New DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 01:47 PM IST
The application form will be available online at natboard.edu.in.
NEET MDS 2026 registration date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon start the application process for the NEET MDS 2026. Last year, the application for the same started on February 18. As per NBEMS earlier notice, the exam will tentatively be conducted on May 2 in a computer-based mode. The application form will be available online at natboard.edu.in.

Eligible candidates must hold a BDS degree and have completed their internship within the prescribed timeline. Last year, the application fees for General, OBC and EWS were Rs 350,0 while for SC, ST and PWD were Rs 2500. Students can expect that the fees can be around this or the same.

NEET MDS 2026: When was the portal activated in the last few years?

Year Dates
2025 February 18, 2025, to March 10, 2025
2024 January 30, 2024, to February 19, 2024
2023 February 10, 2023 to February 12, 2023

NEET MDS 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Create an online profile to generate a user ID and password. This will allow the candidate to log in as an applicant for the NEET-MDS 2026 session and register an online application.

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘go to application’ link, and fill in all the required personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and images (signature, photos) and apply.

Step 5: Download and save the application form

Exam pattern

NEET MDS 2026 will be held in computer‑based mode, featuring 240 multiple‑choice questions drawn from the BDS curriculum.

The MDS question paper will comprise 240 multiple-choice questions and will have two parts — parts A and B with 100 and 140 questions, respectively.

Candidates will have three hours to complete the test. Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions. Detailed guidelines on the exam structure will be published in the official information bulletin.

Additionally, in last year’s MDS exam, the Board introduced mandatory time-bound sections. “This measure has been implemented to enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process,” read the NBEMS notification.

Candidates would be restricted from proceeding to the next part until completion of the allotted time of the previous part of the NEET MDS. Aspirants would not be allowed to review the questions/ modify the responses of a part after the completion of the allotted time for that part.

Questions of the next part will start automatically after the completion of the allotted time of the previous part, as mentioned in the notification of the NBEMS.

In case of any difficulty, applicants can contact candidate care support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login or its communication web portal.

 

