scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

NEET MDS 2023: NBE releases important notice for Chennai test takers

NEET MDS 2023: The board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1, 2023 on a computer based platform at various test centres across the country.

NEET MDS 2023, NEET MDS, NEET MDS 2023 examNEET MDS 2023: Chennai is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET-MDS 2023. (Representative image)

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET MDS 2023. The official notice is available at the official NBE website natboard.edu.in.

“It has been noted that all the testing seats in the test city of Chennai are now exhausted and the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET-MDS 2023,” the official notice stated.

NEET PG 2023 |Govt extends MBBS internship cut-off date to June 30

The board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1, 2023 on a computer based platform at various test centres across the country. Candidates have time till 11:55 pm of January 30 to submit the online applications for NEET MDS 2023 exam.

Candidates are advised that in case testing seat is not available in the state/UT in which the candidate prefers to appear in NEET-MDS, he/she can choose the option ‘others’ from the list of states/UTs at the time of selection of the state/UT during online submission of application form.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Steady rise in Indian students in US staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Hear the daughter
Hear the daughter
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024
Inside Track | Coomi Kapoor writes: Faceless or Rahul in 2024

“In view of a number of requests received at NBEMS, all efforts are being made to increase the number of testing seats in the city of Chennai for NEET-MDS 2023,” the Board said in a release.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-01-2023 at 15:12 IST
Next Story

Dinosaur fossils reveal biodiversity in prehistoric Patagonia

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close