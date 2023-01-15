NEET MDS 2023: NBE releases important notice for Chennai test takers

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced that the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET MDS 2023. The official notice is available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

“It has been noted that all the testing seats in the test city of Chennai are now exhausted and the option to choose Chennai as test city is no more available in the list of available test cities for NEET-MDS 2023,” the official notice stated.

The board will conduct the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1, 2023 on a computer based platform at various test centres across the country. Candidates have time till 11:55 pm of January 30 to submit the online applications for NEET MDS 2023 exam.

Candidates are advised that in case testing seat is not available in the state/UT in which the candidate prefers to appear in NEET-MDS, he/she can choose the option ‘others’ from the list of states/UTs at the time of selection of the state/UT during online submission of application form.

“In view of a number of requests received at NBEMS, all efforts are being made to increase the number of testing seats in the city of Chennai for NEET-MDS 2023,” the Board said in a release.