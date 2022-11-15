NEET MDS 2023: NBE postpones exam to March; check new schedule

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Education (NBE) today postponed the NEET MDS 2023 exam date. The revised exam date is now available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

According to the revised schedule, the NEET MDS 2023 exam will now be conducted on March 1, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 8, 2023.

“Pursuant to the approval of the Dental Council of India vide its letter No DCI/ Admissions/ Admsn/ NEETPG/ MDS/ 015/ 2022-23/ 5433 dated 25.08.2022, NBEMS announced that NEET-MDS 2023 shall be tentatively held on 8 th January 2023,” the official notification stated.

“The Dental Council of India has now communicated the decision of its Executive Committee taken in its meeting held on 7th November 2022 wherein it has been decided to conduct the NEET-MDS 2023 in the month of March 2023,” the notification added.

Also, the NEET MDS 2023 information bulletin and online application form will soon be made available on the NBE official website soon.

Meanwhile, NBE today also postponed the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December exam.

According to the revised schedule, the FMGE 2022 exam will now be conducted on January 20, 2023. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 4, 2022. This decision was taken due to clash of dates with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. The admit cards for FMGE December 2022 are expected to release on January 13 and the result is expected by February 10, 2023.