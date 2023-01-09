NEET MDS 2023: Application process to begin today; check how to apply

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will today start the admission process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023. Interested candidates can apply for NEET MDS at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will have time from January 9 till 11:55 pm of January 30, 2023. Once the application process concludes, the edit window for all payment success applications will open on February 2 and conclude on February 5.

NEET MDS 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Ccreate an online profile to generate a user ID and password. This will allow the candidate to login as an applicant for NEET-MDS 2023 session and register an online application.

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘go to application’ link, and fill in all the required personal and educational details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and images (signature, photos) etc, and submit the application.

Step 5: Download and save the application form.

Candidates should remember that no editing in information provided shall be permissible in the application form, once edit window is over. Admit cards will be released on February 22, and exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 1, 2023. According to the official schedule, the result will be declared on March 31, 2023.

Also, the candidate shall be required to produce his/her government issued ID proof bearing same name at the test centre on the test day to seek entry.